AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 2,379,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,076. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.81.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

