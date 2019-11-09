AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,076. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

