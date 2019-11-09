Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 6263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBC. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Ambac Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 162.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $932.43 million, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.