Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 327.88 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,350,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,914,000 after buying an additional 1,524,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,954,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,719,000 after buying an additional 1,135,330 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.