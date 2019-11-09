Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,634. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider James Dagg sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $40,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $2,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,715 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

