AltaGas Canada (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of AltaGas Canada (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get AltaGas Canada alerts:

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.