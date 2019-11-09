alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.30 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €14.87 ($17.29) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.05 ($18.66).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €16.75 ($19.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.92. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

