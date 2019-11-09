Alps Advisors Inc. Has $11.44 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,315,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,975,254. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

