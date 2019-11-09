Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Itron worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 113.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 571.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,288,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 88.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $81.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 3,369 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $247,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

