Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Alphabet by 69.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,765,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $1,309.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,241.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,322.65. The firm has a market cap of $895.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

