Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €223.79 ($260.22).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock traded down €6.10 ($7.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €219.00 ($254.65). 1,763,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €214.95 and a 200-day moving average of €209.22. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.