Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives $37.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABTX. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,290 shares of company stock worth $3,503,503. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 133,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,552. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $728.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

