Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90, 553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

