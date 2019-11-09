Akcea Therapeutics’ (AKCA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

AKCA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.54. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

