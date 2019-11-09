Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 605,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

