Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE AL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $45.74. 1,281,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $9,812,146.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,392,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $19,590,499.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

