Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Air Canada has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

