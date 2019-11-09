Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 313,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, SVP Kathryn Gregory purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vojo Vukovic purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $207,650. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.