AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

NASDAQ:AEZS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 197,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. AEterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

AEZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.