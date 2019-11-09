AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $381,831.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

