Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 2,084,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Rubino purchased 5,040 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $100,447.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,158.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.