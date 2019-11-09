Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 1,301,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,294. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

