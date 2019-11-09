Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 6.3%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, 3,792,469 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,998,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADXS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.21.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 113.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

