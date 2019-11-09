Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%.

ADRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,663.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 52,185 shares of company stock worth $68,362 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

