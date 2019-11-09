Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $292.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

