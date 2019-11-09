Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) PT Raised to $11.00

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Shares of IOTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 527,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $279.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $80,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $306,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the third quarter worth about $731,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.