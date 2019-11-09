Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 259,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $691.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 212.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 252,035 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 170.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

