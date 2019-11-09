Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 266,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. Guggenheim cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

