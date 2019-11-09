Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 1,119,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,521. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

