Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 318.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 5,625 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $254,418.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,597.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $969,486. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

