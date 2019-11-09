Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Accelerate Diagnostics also reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 512,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,010. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $886.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

