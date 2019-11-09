Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.