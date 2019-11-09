A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. 949,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

