700 Shares in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of CDL stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 25,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

