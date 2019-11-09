6,159 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $219.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.24. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

