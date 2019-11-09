$6.55 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce $6.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $26.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.31 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $43.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 205.32%.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

ADMP stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

