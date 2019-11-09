5N Plus Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$1.95 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.52.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.07 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Tancell purchased 50,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,500. Also, Director Arjang Roshan purchased 13,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$29,111.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$275,675. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,300 shares of company stock valued at $280,888.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

