5,812 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after buying an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 35.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,815,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,764,000 after buying an additional 472,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 181.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 452,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 292,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 147.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 476,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 283,490 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $55.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 24.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

