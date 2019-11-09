49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.70, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 10.07.

Get 49 North Resources alerts:

49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.92) million during the quarter.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.