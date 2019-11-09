421 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 145,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $93.90 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $5,975,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

