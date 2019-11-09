405 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 582.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,152,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $116.72. 57,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

