$39.53 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $39.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.80 million and the highest is $40.25 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $157.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $158.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.38 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $213.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of -0.05. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

