$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.61 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.00 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $110,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,084.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,459 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.