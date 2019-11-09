$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAV. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

