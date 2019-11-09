26,400 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.
AMCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 8,154,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62.
AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $716,712.49. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Amcor Profile
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
