24,300 Shares in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Purchased by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Actuant by 30.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Actuant by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Actuant stock remained flat at $$20.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 453,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Actuant Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATU shares. ValuEngine cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Actuant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. G.Research cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

