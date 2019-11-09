$200.38 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $200.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.54 million and the lowest is $179.85 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $404.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $434.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.07 million, with estimates ranging from $462.46 million to $588.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

eHealth stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 4.12. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

In other news, COO David K. Francis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 13,513 shares valued at $1,262,668. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.