$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $20.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.66 million. Viewray reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $88.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.35 million to $94.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.36 million, with estimates ranging from $113.30 million to $175.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 131,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $500,100.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Viewray during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Viewray during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Viewray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viewray during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $274.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.