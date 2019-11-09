$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

CPB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 1,220,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,252. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

