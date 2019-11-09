$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $5,831,913. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

